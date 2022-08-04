Klondike looking at bringing back Choco Taco after consumer uproar 'in the coming years'

article

Klondike officials on Wednesday said they would look to bring back the apparently beloved Choco Taco "in the coming years" after facing uproar over its removal.

"We know this is disappointing - we’ve heard our fans, and we’re hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years," the ice cream dessert maker said in a tweet.

The message was a direct response to one heartbroken customer who said she had been looking all over in her "area and surrounding cities" for the last of the Choco Tacos but had come up short .

"Absolutely heartbreaking," she wrote.

Late last month, a representative from Klondike, which is owned by parent company Unilever, announced the dessert option would be discontinued due to a surge in demand for other products over the last two years.

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," Klondike wrote on Twitter last month.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company continued.

Klondike, which has engaged with its customer base on social media, encouraged Choco Taco fans to try other frozen treats they offer.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats!" the company wrote.

The Choco Taco, which officially left stores freezers in July, was a frozen treat featuring a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream and is partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts.

