Kraft Heinz creates sauce dispenser enabling 200 custom variations

Kraft Heinz created a sauce dispenser enabling users to make custom condiments, and the food company said it plans to do restaurant testing with it.

The Heinz Remix dispenser works by facilitating users to make various selections on a touch screen that will result in the creation of a personalized sauce . It can currently produce over 200 variations, according to a Wednesday press release from Kraft Heinz.

The company’s announcement of the stand-alone machine comes just a few days before the start of the National Restaurant Association Show, where the company said attendees will get a first look at it. At the Chicago event, people will also get to try it out, according to Kraft Heinz.

The company said it anticipates testing with restaurant operators will happen either later in the year or early next year.

The president of Kraft Heinz’s U.S. Away from Home division, Peter Hall, called the customizable sauce dispenser a "first for the sauce category and foodservice industry."

The machine makes the custom condiments from what it calls "bases" and "enhancers."

Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce and BBQ Sauce are the four bases the dispenser offers at this time. For the enhancers, customers have the options of jalapeno, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango that have low, medium and high intensity levels, Kraft Heinz said.

Kraft Heinz called the sauce dispenser the "latest innovation" from the food service division that it has identified as a "key growth platform" for its long-term growth and transformation efforts. Its creation took half a year, according to the release.

Heinz ketchup is displayed on a shelf at a grocery store in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Kraft Heinz Vice President of Disruption Alan Kleinerman said the machine will help the company "understand and respond to consumer trends and flavor preferences in real-time."

The company has a bevy of brands that range from Oscar Mayer to Kool-Aid to Classico.

The same day it announced the sauce dispenser, Kraft Heinz revealed its iconic hot dog-shaped Weinermobile would get a rebranding in honor of Oscar Mayer’s new 100% Beef Franks, switching to the name Frankmobiles.

