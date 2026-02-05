Michigan man gets decades in prison for targeted Bensalem arson attack

article

The Brief A Rockford, Michigan man who drove across several states to set fire to a Bensalem home was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday. Harrison Jones, 22, pleaded no contest to six counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He also pleaded guilty to arson and risking catastrophe. The charges stem from a fire that occurred on Feb. 10, 2025 that destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Merganser Way.



A Michigan man who drove across several states to set fire to a Bensalem home was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday, after a judge described the attack as a "nightmare" for the victims.

Harrison Jones, 22, of Rockford, Michigan, pleaded no contest to six counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to Bucks County officials. He also pleaded guilty to arson and risking catastrophe.

6 people trapped inside house

The backstory:

The charges stem from a fire that occurred on Feb. 10, 2025, that destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Merganser Way.

Investigators say Jones drove over 700 miles from Michigan to Bensalem, motivated by "revenge," ignited an accelerant and caused an explosion that leveled the rear of the house and trapped six people inside.

The family escaped by jumping from second-story windows, but two dogs died in the fire, according to investigators.

During sentencing, family members described the terror of that night and credited their pets for alerting them to the danger.

"I was ready to accept what fate had for me," one victim told the court, sharing that her father’s actions saved her and her brother.

Bensalem detectives used neighbor surveillance footage and automated license plate readers to track Jones’ car across state lines. Michigan authorities arrested him days later, noting visible burn marks on his arms.

What they're saying:

"This sentence is a testament to the tireless work of Bensalem detectives and Deputy District Attorney A.J. Garabedian, who ensured that a dangerous individual was held accountable for a truly terrifying act of violence," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement.

The case was investigated by Bensalem Township detectives, the Kent County Michigan Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney A.J. Garabedian.

20 to 40 years in state prison

What's next:

Common Pleas Judge Matt Weintraub sentenced Jones to 20 to 40 years in state prison and ordered him to pay more than $500,000 in restitution for the property loss.