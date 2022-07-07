Krispy Kreme celebrates 85th birthday by giving away free doughnuts for a year

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday with a special giveaway that offers a dozen free doughnuts each month for a year, as well as a special day in July where fans can get an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents.

Between Monday, July 11 and Thursday, July 14, U.S. Krispy Kreme shops will randomly select customers each day to receive an 85th birthday card. The lucky customers who get a birthday card can use it to redeem a free box of Original Glazed dozen each month through June 2023.

"We love celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday every year with our fans. But this year is special, we’re turning 85! So we’re going to have a weeklong celebration by giving 8,500 people a year’s worth of free Original Glazed doughnuts," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Doughnut fans can also get an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of any regular price dozen on Friday, July 15, the company said.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by a man named Vernon Rudolph, who got his start by selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

"Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk," the company said in a statement.

The famous doughnut chain, which now operates in over 30 countries, has since introduced a wide range of menu options in its history but its Original Glazed doughnut has remained.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ FILE IMAGE - Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen on May 17, 2004, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Already this year, Krispy Kreme has made headlines for other promotions, including one that offers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas. The deal happens on Wednesdays through Aug. 31.

Another "Sweet New Deal" offers a free Original Glazed doughnut at all Krispy Kreme shops whenever the "Hot Light" is on — without the need to buy anything. The deal runs through Labor Day 2022.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.