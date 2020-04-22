Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served at LA County home of former classmate Paul Flores

article

A search warrant was served Wednesday at the Los Angeles County home of a former classmate of Kristin Smart, who remains a person of interest in her 1996 disappearance.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department announced that the warrant would be served at the home of Paul Flores, "for specific items of evidence." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assisted in serving the warrant.

In February, investigators served search warrants at four locations in California and Washington State.

"As with the search warrants in February, this current search warrant is sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them including items sought or recovered during the process," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

RELATED:

• FBI tells family of Kristin Smart, who vanished 23 years ago, to be prepared for news: report

Advertisement

• Authorities issue new search warrants in Kristin Smart case

Authorities said that this continues to be an "active and on-going investigation."

The sheriff's department said they would not be providing additional details at this time.

Smart was last seen in the early morning of May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University after a party near the campus. She was 19-years-old when she vanished.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

At the time, Flores reportedly told authorities he left Smart near her dormitory after they and another female student walked back.

According to reports at the time, a neighbor in Smart’s dorm called university police the next morning and reported that she hadn’t returned. But other students said they thought she had gone camping, so officers didn’t declare her missing for three days.

A file image shows a missing poster of Kristin Smart, who went missing on May 25, 1996 while attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images)

While her body has never been found, Smart was declared legally dead in 2002.

A California law, the Kristin Smart Campus Safety Act of 1998, now requires campus police to spell out exactly when they will call in outside authorities to investigate a violent crime.