Body of missing park ranger found after 2-day search in Bucks County: officials

The Brief On Sunday, searchers recovered the body of a park ranger who went missing in the Neshaminy Creek Friday. The Tyler State Park, which was closed indefinitely due to the search, will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.



After more than two days of searching, a rescue team has recovered the body of a missing Delaware County Natural Resources (DCNR) park ranger.

The backstory:

On Friday, May 23, officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said a 38-year-old park resource ranger was in a kayak in the Neshaminy Creek, a little after 12:30, when the kayak overturned.

Officials closed down Tyler State Park indefinitely due to the incident.

Then, crews began actively searching for the ranger on a recovery mission.

What we know:

In an update Sunday, DCNR officials said the body of the missing park ranger, identified as 38-year-old Alec Campbell of Delaware County, has been recovered.

What's next:

The Pennsylvania State Police is leading an investigation into the incident.

The Bucks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of Campbell's death.

Tyler State Park will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.