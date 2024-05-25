VIDEO: Fans go crazy after Kyrie Irving's missed free throw gets them free chicken sandwiches

Who doesn't love a free chicken sandwich?

Before eventually losing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Minnesota Timberwolves fans lost their minds after locking up the in-game promotion Friday night. This after Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving missed two free throws – which got fans at Target Center in Minneapolis free chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A.

The video, shared by @PintSizedGiant on social media, showed the fans gradually cheering louder after Irving missed the first free throw and the arena's big screen monitors reminded everyone in the building that he's one shy of the chicken giveaway. The second miss from Irving got fans to go nuts, realizing they're getting free chicken sandwiches.

For Wolves fans, the cheering didn't last long as Minnesota ended up losing a heartbreaker and falling to a 2-0 series hole to the Mavericks.

Following the win, Irving admitted he was initially disappointed about missing the free throws, but couldn't help but flash a grin as he knew the fans got free chicken sandwiches.

Here in Southern California, the Los Angeles Clippers offered a similar in-game promotion for their home games at Crypto.com Arena. Similar to the Wolves promotion, if the player from the opposing team misses both free throws, all fans get a free chicken sandwich from the fast-food chain the next day.

Clipper Nation got a chance to experience that chicken sandwich euphoria during the team's home finale back in April. Former Clipper Boban Marjanović, who was with the Houston Rockets in the Apr. 2024 game, was lining up to shoot two free throws with the Rockets leading the Clips 105-97 with about four minutes left in what was a completely meaningless game.

Prior to taking the free throw, the 7-foot-4 gentle giant looked around the stands with a playful grin and repeatedly began tapping his chest. Marjanović ended up missing both free throws, sending Clipper fans home happy with the free chicken sandwiches.