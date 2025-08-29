Labor Day weekend travel lighter than other summer holidays

The Brief AAA says Labor Day is the least traveled holiday behind Memorial Day and July Fourth. Officials say lower gas prices favor travel this weekend. Travel is expected to be the lightest Monday morning and evening when returning home.



Labor Day weekend is the least traveled of the three summer holidays according to AAA. But do not tell Rob Zak.

What they're saying:

"Coming from that way was awful. Coming from Philly. We left home around 1 o’clock and lost an hour or two in Philly," he said.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to Zak, his son Harlan and his adorable daughter Ember when they stopped Farley Plaza Friday evening. They drove from Harrisburg.

"The easiest part is falling asleep and the hardest part is sitting in the car for 10,000 hours basically," said Harlan about the ride.

But most say it is still worth it to get in some last-minute summer fun at the Jersey Shore. They are looking forward to the beach and boardwalk.

"Probably the go-carts. Kicking my dad’s butt in go-carts," said 15-year-old Harlan.

AAA says about 85 to 90 percent of people will drive to their destination and that gas prices are the best they have been all summer. The lowest this Labor Day holiday weekend has been in several years.

"We are lower in gas prices, about 5 to 10 cents lower per gallon today than we were this time last year," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Public Affairs Manager.

A mom and daughter heading to the shore said driving was a breeze, taking the Burlington-Bristol Bridge this time.

"There was no traffic at all. It was just smooth sailing," said Cindy Zieminski.

"Normally we would take 95 or the Walt Whitman Bridge and that would have been a traffic nightmare," she said.

Her daughter said they will be in Brigantine this weekend with family.

"My aunt, my mom's sister, rented a house for the summer so we're probably going to go to Wildwood tomorrow morning. We are going to go to LaScala's Beach House and we are going to do an escape room too in Atlantic City," said Brandi Check.

What's next:

As for the return home on Monday, Tidwell advises leaving early morning or late evening to avoid traffic congestion.

"Because for most people, Tuesday is the return to the fall routine. Back to work, back to school and back to reality," she said.