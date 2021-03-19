Wildfire in Ocean County was intentionally set, prosecutor says

A large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey that spread to roughly 170 acres and damaged at least two businesses was intentionally set, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

"We have located the origin of the fire and have concluded that the fire was intentionally set," Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to reports of an "active wildfire" on Airport Road and Cedar Bridge Avenue Sunday, around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters from neighboring communities were called to the scene and a helicopter was seen dumping water on the burning brush, which was fueled by strong wind gusts.

During the course of the fire, a firefighter from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service suffered cardiac arrest. He was transported to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Thomas Haskell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3953.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

