Over 160 acres torched, at least 2 businesses damaged by wildfire in Lakewood

Swirling winds and dry conditions caused a large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey spread to more than 160 acres and damage at least two businesses on Sunday, according to state officials.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to reports of an "active wildfire" on Airport Road and Cedar Bridge Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The agency advised motorists to avoid the area as workers assessed the situation.

The Lakewood Scoop tweeted a video that showed heavy smoke and reported that the fire had "spread over major roadways in Lakewood." The outlet also tweeted video of aircrafts being used to douse the uncontrolled flames.

Homes and several stores in nearby Brick were also being evacuated, Police Sgt. Jim Kelly told news outlets. He added that some roadways near the blaze area were also backed up.

The Forest Fire Service on Sunday night said crews are conducting suppression and backfiring operations to contain the inferno. Residents in Lakewood and Brick Townships have been asked to avoid impacted areas.

Winds gusted upwards of 40 MPH on Sunday in Ocean County, according to FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams. The strong winds prompted a Red Flag Alert which warned that gusts could help spread fires created by dry brush.

The Garden State Parkway reopened just after 9 p.m. after it was closed Sunday afternoon when thick smoke plumes limited visibility. Route 70, which was briefly being used to detour traffic, was also closed between the parkway and Chambers Bridge Road.

There is no word on what sparked the fire. Officials have not reported any injuries as of Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

