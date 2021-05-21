Lansdale woman celebrates 105th birthday
LANSDALE, Pa. - Hazel Rowels celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday.
Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale held a celebration for her with cake, live music and balloons.
Rowels said everything fell into place for her big party.
"I"m dumbfounded I just can't believe they did and how they brought all these people out," she said.
So what's her secret to a long life? A good sense of humor and beating the other guy to it.
