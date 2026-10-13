Man dies in West Philadelphia apartment fire, officials say

The Brief Firefighters tackled a large fire that broke out at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. One person died in the fire, three others were able to escape, and a firefighter was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



One person died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Chestnut Street around 6 a.m. for reports of a fire at a three-story building.

Crews arrived to find large flames on the upper level of the building, and heavy smoke billowing from the fire.

Fire officials at the scene said one person, an adult male, died in the fire. Three other residents were able to escape the flames.

One firefighter was injured during the firefight and received treatment for burns.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.