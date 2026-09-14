Large sinkhole in South Philly ignored by city for weeks, residents say

The Brief A sinkhole on the 2400 block of South Percy Street in South Philadelphia has been a problem for three to four weeks, according to residents. Locals say the situation is dangerous and has led to property damage, but claim the Philadelphia Water Department and city officials have not provided help.



Residents on the 2400 block of South Percy Street in South Philadelphia say a sinkhole that has been open for weeks is causing major issues, but city and water department responses have fallen short, according to people living on the street.

What we know:

The sinkhole has reportedly been on South Percy Street for three to four weeks. Multiple neighbors said it appeared after city crews addressed another repair on the block last month, and has continued to grow in size.

Residents like Giana Anastasio report that "trash trucks driving on my pavement, it’s now cracked destroyed," and that she does not know what to do.

Concerns have escalated as drivers, including sanitation workers, are bypassing the sinkhole by using the sidewalk, which has resulted in additional property damage.

"They’re just driving on my pavement, someone can fall and get hurt, I don’t know what to do or say I’m just disappointed. Hoping someone can help me," said Anastasio.

Residents have called the Philadelphia Water Department and city officials more than a dozen times, they say, but have yet to receive an update or solution.

"Several neighbors in the street have called, probably everyone here has called and it just seems like we’re ignored. Another day goes by and nothing ever happen," said Joe Rubino.

People in the neighborhood have not seen a timeline for when or how the hazard will be fixed.

"They said they will send someone out, but that’s all I got, nobody is coming out," a resident said.

FOX 29 has reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department and city officials for further updates about the sinkhole.

Residents like Anastasio, who recently bought her house, expressed disappointment over the lack of answers, saying, "I just bought this house, it wasn’t like it when I bought it, the sinkhole, what’s going on?!"

Joe Rubino wants the situation resolved quickly to prevent injury, stating, "They should be down here by at least tomorrow morning, and get this fixed before someone really gets hurt."

The ongoing issue has left neighbors worried about both the safety of their families and the damage to their properties, with many expressing anger and disappointment about how their complaints have been handled.

What's next:

FOX 29 will provide updates as soon as city officials or the Philadelphia Water Department respond regarding next steps for addressing the sinkhole.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline from the city or water department about when the sinkhole on South Percy Street will be repaired, and city officials have not provided comment on ongoing concerns.