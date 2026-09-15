South Philly sinkhole repairs begin on S Percy Street after weeks-long wait

The Brief The Philadelphia Water Department began repairs Tuesday on a South Percy Street sinkhole that had gone unresolved for weeks, according to residents. City crews placed a metal plate over the cave-in and plan further inspections, but residents say similar problems persist on other streets. Some residents express relief at the repairs, while others share ongoing frustrations with dangerous roadway conditions across South Philadelphia.



The Philadelphia Water Department started repairs Tuesday morning on a persistent sinkhole on South Percy Street, responding after FOX 29 reported on the issue, according to residents and a department statement. Crews placed a metal plate over the cave-in and began additional work along the street, with further evaluations set for the week.

Local perspective:

Joe Rubino, who lives near the sinkhole on South Percy Street, said crews arrived early to start repairs.

"It's a start, They were here first thing this morning, they put this thing down, a little bit of work up and down the street, just noticed the sign, tomorrow through the week they'll be here doing some work so definitely getting the ball rolling," said Rubino.

Stephanie Vargas, another resident, welcomed seeing the street operational again.

"Does it make you feel good to know the street is operational today? Yes, getting tired of telling people I'll meet you on the corner or delivery services can't come up the street so happy this way," said Vargas.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Water Department said a crew "was on site today and placed a metal plate over the cave-in to make the street safe."

The department also said it is coordinating teams to "inspect and evaluate our infrastructure and determine the next steps." They thanked residents for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience.

However, the department said some concerns will not be remedied overnight.

Giana Anastasio, whose property was damaged due to a sinkhole, said, "Don't want this to happen to another citizen this is horrible it's hurtful I pay taxes and I just wanted to be fixed I just want just want us to go away and my payment be fixed in their life."

One block over on Ninth Street, a water main break has left dangerous conditions in the roadway, according to resident Kathleen Miller.

"There's no doubt there's no doubt I mean the fact that we've been like this for months it's not like it's been a day or two or a couple weeks it's been months," said Miller.

Amid the frustrations, some are finding hope in the progress. "People come together and work together you know things get done," said a resident.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Water Department placed a metal plate over the sinkhole on South Percy Street Tuesday and is continuing inspections and repairs throughout the week, according to a department statement.

Residents say the sinkhole had been an issue for weeks before FOX 29 reported on it and there are other unresolved street repairs in South Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long it will take for permanent repairs to be completed on South Percy Street or when ongoing issues on nearby streets, such as Ninth Street, will be addressed, according to the information available.