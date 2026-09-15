Pennsylvania confirms 4 measles deaths; outbreak grows to 693 cases in 38 counties

The Brief Pennsylvania is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in more than 30 years, with 4 measles-related deaths confirmed by the state Department of Health as of Tuesday, September 15. The state has 693 measles cases spread across 38 counties, the highest in the country. Health officials say none of the individuals who died were vaccinated.



Four measles-related deaths have been confirmed in Pennsylvania amid a major outbreak that has resulted in 693 cases across 38 counties, according to the state Department of Health. Health officials say this is the largest measles outbreak the state has seen in more than three decades.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed four measles-associated deaths this year. A total of 693 cases have been reported in 38 of the state’s 67 counties. None of the people who died were vaccinated, health officials said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, two of the most recent measles-associated deaths were in Jefferson and Mifflin counties, both involving unvaccinated individuals. Two earlier deaths occurred in Lancaster County in August.

The state’s top health officials report that there have been 296 cases in Lancaster County, where two deaths were recorded. Chester County now has the third largest number of cases with 65 confirmed, according to county Health Director Jeanne Franklin.

Dr. Michael Cirigliano of Penn Medicine said, "In Pennsylvania we are seeing this cluster of people who are not vaccinated and it can spread like wildfire." Franklin said, "We just went up super quick, exponentially because of the speed of the disease spreading."

Political leaders argue over public health messaging

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly disagreed about the outbreak response on social media.

"This situation continues to be made worse by RFK Jr playing games with public health and safety. It's long past time for Secretary Kennedy to stop stoking vaccine skepticism and misinformation," said Shapiro.

Kennedy Jr. replied, "Governor Shapiro has chosen to politicize this outbreak instead of implementing a unified public response. He continues to point the finger at me and the federal government..."

The backstory:

The state last saw measles deaths more than 35 years ago, according to the Department of Health. Investigators have worked with county coroners and medical records to confirm that the recent deaths were linked to measles infections.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. The Department of Health notes that nearly 20% of people identified with measles in the state have been hospitalized.

Why you should care:

"This is nothing political. This is science, and the science states if you are vaccinated, you are quite protected. The fact people are dying is not only tragic, but it's avoidable," said Dr. Cirigliano.

Health officials say the best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which provides 97% lifetime protection after two doses.

Franklin said, "Communications have to improve and we need to make sure the people who need to hear it are hearing factual communications." She also said that measles is not going away anytime soon and that public health officials are operating as if the outbreak could continue for years.

What we don't know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is not releasing personal details about the most recent measles deaths to protect privacy and says the investigations included multiple steps to confirm measles as the cause. It remains unclear how long the outbreak will last or how many more individuals could be affected.