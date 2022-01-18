Large water main break causes flooding at intersection in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A large water main break has burst in the Kensington section of the city.
The water main break was first reported at F and Clearfield Streets at approximately 11:25 a.m.
There is no word yet on the size of the water main break.
A cause of the break is also not yet known.
