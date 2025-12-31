Man dead after brother allegedly shoots him in Eastwick on New Year's Eve: police

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood. Police say the victim's 38-year-old brother is in custody. The shooting occurred during an argument over money.



A family dispute turned deadly in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood, leaving one man dead and his brother in custody.

What we know:

Police were investigating a theft at a Wine and Spirits store on the 2900 block of Island Avenue around 6:00 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Officers found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground next to a car, allegedly shot by his 38-year-old brother during an argument over money.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died half an hour later.

Police quickly apprehended the older brother and recovered a weapon at the scene.

What's next:

The case is now headed to the homicide unit for further investigation.

Police are working to gather more details about the argument that led to the shooting.

Police officers face dangerous situations daily, and fortunately, officers were on location and able to apprehend the suspect promptly.

What we don't know:

The specific details of the argument and what led to the escalation are still unclear.