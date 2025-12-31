Woman calls police on herself after shooting husband during argument in Berks County: DA

The Brief Elizabeth McKenna, 46, called police on herself after investigators say she shot and killed her husband overnight Tuesday. Investigators believe the couple was involved in a verbal argument when McKenna retrieved a gun from a bedroom safe. McKenna has been charged with first and third degree murder, among other crimes.



A Berks County woman is facing murder charges after investigators say she shot and killed her husband during an argument at a home in Berks County on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a house on Walnut Street in Kutztown around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a woman reported that she had just shot her husband.

Police found 53-year-old William Kelly dead in the dining room from a gunshot wound to the head, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

Elizabeth McKenna, 46, told police that she and her husband were involved in an argument that escalated when she retrieved a handgun from a safe.

Investigators say McKenna shot Kelly from close range, then placed the gun on the dining room table and called police on herself.

A 10-year-old child was in a second floor bedroom during the deadly shooting and was not harmed.

What's next:

McKenna has been charged with first and third-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

She was taken to the Berks County Courthouse for her arraignment.