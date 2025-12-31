Officer shoots knife-wielding man during incident at North Philadelphia home: police

Investigators say a knife-wielding man was shot by police when he charged at officers during an incident at a North Philadelphia home early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 1800 block of North Bailey Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of a person screaming.

Investigators say two 22nd District police officers in full uniform and in a marked car were the first to arrive at the property and heard arguing coming from inside.

After knocking and receiving no answer, then trying the door handle, investigators say police were let inside by a child.

Officers witnessed a 31-year-old man armed with a knife standing over top a 30-year-old woman who was lying on the floor, according to police.

Investigators say the knife-wielding suspect ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon, and instead charged at them, jumping over a sofa on the way.

That's when investigators say a 26-year-old officer fired one time, striking the suspect in the chest.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave during the internal affairs investigation, per department protocol.