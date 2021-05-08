Large waterspout stretches high above Barnegat Bay Saturday afternoon

Unsettled weather along the New Jersey coast Saturday afternoon gave rise to a large waterspout that stretched high above Barnegat Bay.

A video shared with FOX 29 by Nick Crosta shows the waterspout spinning near the Seaside Bridge around 2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Marine Warning that cautioned of wind and hale, and confirmed that a waterspout had been observed.

Similar videos showing the high-rising waterspout from Seaside and nearby areas flooded social media.

The National Weather Service classifies a waterspout as "a whirling column of wind and water mist." There are two forms of waterspouts, according to the weather service: Tornadic waterspouts and Fair Weather Waterspouts.

While Tornadic waterspouts hold similar characteristics to land tornados and can move across the water, Fair Weather Waterspouts form in light wind conditions and normally move very little, according to NWS.

