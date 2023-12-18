Larry Krasner supporters attack new bill limiting Philly DA’s power

Supporters of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are attacking newly signed legislation they say is a grab for power by outsiders.

Those supporters crowded the front of a Cobbs Creek church Monday to rail against the legislation they say is an attack on city voters and the DA.

"It’s about trying to disenfranchise us. We’re tired of it. We’re not going to take that lying down. We’re not going to create two DA’s offices and make us pay for it," Chris Kimmenez, a Philadelphia faith leader said,

It’s called Act 40, and it was approved the by the Democratic-led state House last week before it was signed by Governor Shapiro. It strips Krasner of the right to prosecute crime happening near SEPTA stations and hands it to a special prosecutor appointed by the state Attorney General.

Kendra Brooks is a member of the Working Families Party elected to Philadelphia City Council.

"When one of us are under attack we are all under attack and it’s my responsibility to stand up for my constituents," Brooks said.

Elected officials, clergy, activists, and union leaders assailed the bill as drawn up by Krasner’s Republican opponents in Harrisburg who charge he’s soft on crime and want to weaken him despite voters electing Krasner twice.

Speaking near his car before driving off Krasner argued,

"We know what this is, our historic enemies have done this to us and they’ve done it for over 100 years. People are not going to have it," Krasner said near his car before driving off.

Democratic State Senator and state Democratic party chairperson, Sharif Street, was careful not to criticize the governor, suggesting Shapiro could be calculating the bill is unconstitutional and will be tossed out by the courts.

Krasner jumped into this waiting vehicle and closed the door when questioned on Governor Shapiro signing Act 40.