Prosecutors to announce charges in Kensington fentanyl, narcotics bust

Prosecutors in Philadelphia will announce the arrest of a person accused of running a fentanyl and narcotics operation in the city's troubled Kensington section.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Dangerous Drug Offenders Unit will be joined by city councilmembers at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Kensington is considered by many to be one of the country's largest open-air drug markets, and an epicenter of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Mayor Cherrell Parker made it a campaign promise to revive the embattled section of the city, and recently helped orchestrate a clean-up of Kensington Avenue.

Nearly 60 people accepted outreach services, including housing, offered by the city during the clean-up last week.