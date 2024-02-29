Leap Year Babies: Philadelphia, NJ families welcome bundles of joy into the world

article

Several Philadelphia families are leaping for joy on this very special delivery day!

Three babies were welcomed to the world on Leap Day at three different Jefferson Health hospitals.

"Jefferson Health is thrilled to celebrate the arrival of some of the region’s newest Leap Day babies!" the health network announced Thursday.

The first baby was born at 12:56 a.m. at Jefferson Einstein Hospital. His name is Siyon Davilla-Brown, and he's going home to his big brother and sister in Philadelphia.

Related article

Lester Cruz was born several hours later, at 6:16 a.m., at Jefferson Abington Hospital. He's the first child for this Northeast Philadelphia family.

Just minutes later, another baby boy made his debut at 6:19 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Hugo Smoker's family is also from Philadelphia, and has one other boy at home.

These adorable baby boys join a special group of people with Leap Day birthdays!

Over in New Jersey, an OB/Gyn likes to celebrate his leap birthday by delivering Leap Year babies.

"February 29 is a unique day, so if I can be at work and deliver a baby or two that’s a good day for me," said Dr. Eric Grossman, OB/GYN at Virtua Health. "Neat little tidbit, these little kids that are born today, when they turn 76, there’s not going to be a leap day and so they’re going to have to wait 8 years. It’s sort of the way the earth and sun align with each other."

FOX 29 had a chance to meet some of the leap babies of 2024 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

Leap year twins Eiress and Amias Parker were born ten minutes apart, at 4:15 and 4:25 a.m.

"We’re happy that they’re here, that’s the most important part. It’s unusual, but they’re here," said the twins’ mother Monesia Parker. "I hope they grow up healthy and strong. I hope they succeed with everything that they do in life, just like we would our other kids."

Russell Robert Bryan was born at 3:50 a.m. on this 2024 Leap Day.

"A lot of people have said, ‘oh great, now he has a fun fact for the rest of his life,’ so I think that’s the extent of it. We’ll let him pick what day he wants to celebrate if it’s the 28th or the first [of March]," said mother Andrea Bryan.

Dr. Grossman is a 1972 leap baby and said he turned 13-years-old this year, the same age as his youngest child.

"My youngest of four kids is 13-years-old, so I get to be the same age as my youngest kid and that’s the last time. After this, all my kids will be older than me," said Dr. Grossman. "For my 10th birthday, when all my friends were 40, My wife rented one of those gyms that you do for little kids and it was all of the little kid stuff that you do, but with adult beverages late at night."

Dr. Grossman said during non-leap years, he celebrates on the 28th since he considers himself a February baby.

As of 4:30 p.m., there were 17 Leap Day babies born at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.