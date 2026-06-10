Learn World Cup words in American Sign Language before the tournament begins

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The Brief Chad Johnson taught FOX Local’s Tyler Thrasher several World Cup words in ASL. The signs include goal, referee, red card, soccer, World Cup, trophy and champs. The lesson comes as the FIFA World Cup begins across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.



The FIFA World Cup brings together fans from all over the world, and one creator is helping make the excitement more accessible.

What we know:

Hard-of-hearing content creator, athlete and sign language educator Chad Johnson taught FOX Local’s Tyler Thrasher several essential World Cup words in American Sign Language ahead of the tournament.

Johnson, known on Instagram as @chaadcrb, shared signs for words fans are likely to hear throughout the tournament, including goal, referee, red card, soccer, World Cup, trophy and champs.

The video gives fans a way to connect with the tournament in a more inclusive way as the FIFA World Cup begins across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Why it matters

The World Cup is one of the most global sporting events in the world, bringing together fans from different countries, cultures and languages.

For fans who are deaf or hard of hearing, accessibility can play an important role in feeling included in the excitement around the tournament. Learning a few soccer-related signs can help more people share in the same moments, whether they are watching a match, celebrating a goal or talking about the tournament with friends and family.

The lesson is also a reminder that soccer’s language is bigger than words spoken out loud. The sport is built around shared emotion, celebration and connection.

What he taught

Johnson taught Thrasher how to sign several World Cup-related words in ASL, including:

Goal

Referee

Red card

Soccer

World Cup

Trophy

Champs

Each word connects to a part of the match experience, from the action on the field to the celebrations fans hope to see by the end of the tournament.

Watch the video

To see Chad Johnson teach the signs, click here to watch the Instagram video.

What's next:

The FIFA World Cup begins June 11, with matches taking place across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

As fans get ready for the tournament, Johnson’s ASL lesson offers a simple way to make the World Cup experience more welcoming and accessible.