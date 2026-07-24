Mega Millions and Powerball reach combined $1.3 billion jackpot
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If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to test your luck, this may be it!
By the numbers:
This week offers an extraordinary opportunity to cash in, with the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reaching a massive combined total of $1.3 billion.
This marks the third-highest combined total in history for both lotteries running simultaneously. Here is what is on the line:
- Mega Millions: $743 million
- Powerball: $600 million
What's next:
Both drawings take place late in the evening with the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Friday and the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Pennsylvania Lottery.