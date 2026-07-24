Mega Millions and Powerball reach combined $1.3 billion jackpot

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The Brief The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached a combined $1.3 billion. The double jackpot marks the third-highest total in history for both games running simultaneously. The massive total is split between a $743 million Mega Millions jackpot and a $600 million Powerball jackpot.



If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to test your luck, this may be it!

By the numbers:

This week offers an extraordinary opportunity to cash in, with the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reaching a massive combined total of $1.3 billion.

This marks the third-highest combined total in history for both lotteries running simultaneously. Here is what is on the line:

Mega Millions: $743 million

Powerball: $600 million

What's next:

Both drawings take place late in the evening with the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Friday and the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. Saturday.