Expand / Collapse search

Mega Millions and Powerball reach combined $1.3 billion jackpot

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Money
Published July 24, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 12:04 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached a combined $1.3 billion.
    • The double jackpot marks the third-highest total in history for both games running simultaneously.
    • The massive total is split between a $743 million Mega Millions jackpot and a $600 million Powerball jackpot.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to test your luck, this may be it!

By the numbers:

This week offers an extraordinary opportunity to cash in, with the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reaching a massive combined total of $1.3 billion.

This marks the third-highest combined total in history for both lotteries running simultaneously. Here is what is on the line:

  • Mega Millions: $743 million
  • Powerball: $600 million

What's next:

Both drawings take place late in the evening with the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Friday and the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

MoneyNews