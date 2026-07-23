Philadelphia traffic fatality rate highest among major U.S. cities, new report reveals

The Brief A new report revealed that Philadelphia had the most traffic fatalities among major U.S. cities, citing data from the National Highway Safety Administration. Philadelphia had 9 traffic fatalities per 100,000 population, more than Chicago (7.15), Washington D.C. (4.73), Boston (3.64), and New York City (2.86). City Controller Christy Brady says the city is making efforts to improve traffic safety through its Vision Zero program.



A new report on highway safety in major U.S. cities revealed that Philadelphia had the highest number of traffic fatalities.

By the numbers:

The report cites the latest available data from the National Highway Safety Administration collected in 2024, saying that Philadelphia had 9.04 fatalities per 100,000 population. That number increased from 8.64 traffic fatalities per 100,000 in 2023.

Chicago is next on the list with 7.15, followed by Washington D.C. (4.73), Boston (3.64), and New York City (2.86).

What they're saying:

While Philadelphia tops the new report, City Controller Christy Brady says the traffic fatality rate has decreased from more than 10 per the city's 150,000+ population set back in 2020.

"Philadelphia is making meaningful progress, but these statistics underscore the need to continue advancing roadway safety efforts," Brady said.

What's next:

Philadelphia is hoping to improve traffic safety through its Vision Zero Force initiative. Created in 2016, the program aims to improve public safety on city streets, including tracking safety data, publishing progress reports, advancing safety legislation, and more.

Vision Zero's latest action plan identified local control over speed limits as a priority, noting that Pennsylvania's standards do not adequately account for urban environments. Philadelphia's fiscal budget for 2027 includes $30M in funding over the next six years for the Vision Zero program.

"The city is making a strategic investment in public safety on our roads," Brady said. "Every public dollar committed will be held to performance measures to ensure Philadelphia continues to trend downward on traffic fatalities."