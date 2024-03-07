Legal action field on behalf of Manasquan School Board after controversial finish to basketball championship

A New Jersey law firm has filed pro bono action on behalf of the Manasquan School Board after a controversial finish to a high school basketball championship game saw referees wave off an apparent buzzer beater.

Clark Law Firm on Thursday said it filed an Order to Show Cause on behalf of the Manasquan boys high school basketball team, who lost to Camden 46-45 in the NJSIAA Group II championship game on Monday.

The legal action, according to lawyers, seeks to pause this Sunday's Boy's Varsity Group 2 State Championship Game between Camden and Arts High School "until the New Jersey Superior Court, Chancery Division has a chance to pass on the issue."

Video that's gained national attention shows Manasquan's Griffin Linstra grab an offensive rebound and score just before the final buzzer sounded. As the court flooded with students and fans to celebrate the victory, referees met at the scorer's table and decided the basket went in after the buzzer, giving Camden the win.

Shore Sports said the botched call denied "one of the biggest upsets the state and the Shore Conference had ever seen."

Manaquan Mayor Michael Mangan shared a statement Thursday where he called on "state officials with the power to reverse the outcome to do so immediately." He also urged school officials in Camden to "join our efforts to have the results overturned."

"There is no satisfaction in a victory that was not rightfully earned, and every athlete who has ever seriously competed knows this," Mayor Mangan said. "There is, however, an opportunity to teach all student athletes and everyone else that integrity and leadership and pride all still matter."