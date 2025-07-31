Legally blind Delaware teen needs your vote for Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Year

The Brief Isaiah Bingham says he is the first legally blind football player in the state of Delaware. He has a chance to add another accomplishment behind his name, Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Year. The first round of voting is in effect until August 7.



15-year-old Isaiah Bingham is in the running to be Sports Illustrated's Youth Athlete of the Year out of hundreds of other stars.

He is legally blind and plays football. He also has a clothing line.

What they're saying:

"God allowed me to get nominated to down like 20 or 30 other candidates," said Isaiah.

It is not just for bragging rights though. Winning comes with mega money.

"You can get a 3-brand deal, $25,000 and a $500 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card," he said. And he would get a coveted spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"I'm really excited. I am kind of nervous though because I never had an opportunity this big," he said.

With all of that, Isaiah says it is mainly about having a huge platform to send a message to others.

"For me my story can get out there and help other people more," he said.

Isaiah was born with optic nerve coloboma and is legally blind.

His eye tissue did not develop properly and caused a hole straight through his retina which limits distance and his field of vision. Yet, he is excelling at football by relying on his other stronger senses.

"You can do anything despite having anything in your way. You can do anything through God," said the teen.

His parents say he deserves the award and all that comes with it because of his performance on and off the field.

"And school. He is 3.9, 4.0 GPA. What more can I ask for," said his father Bernard Bingham. He is excited.

"We gotta vote, we gotta vote, we gotta vote," he screamed. He is asking you to log on and vote for his son.

"You can vote daily by just voting free or whatever or you can vote by adding money. I think the minimum is 10 dollars," he said.

Standing at 6'3", Isaiah is a tenth grader at Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear Delaware where he plays defensive end, defensive tackle and offensive guard on the football team.

He was team captain when FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson covered this game they won two years ago and, in 2021, she talked to him about a clothing line he had already started with the motto ‘Vision Is Better Than Sight.’

He says his work ethic and character make him worthy of your vote.

"Not even just working out for football. I have to carry myself a certain way because I want to inspire others," said Isaiah.

What you can do:

Click here to vote for Isaiah.