Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU after fall

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
Vicente Fernandez In Concert article

MIAMI - OCTOBER 10: Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is in a Guadalajara hospital following a severe fall, according to his social media.

The 81-year-old artist, known fondly as "Chente," is currently recovering on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, according to his family's post, which is in Spanish. Fernandez underwent surgery for a cervical spine injury.

"El Rey de la Musica Ranchera" is said to be in serious but stable condition.

In the caption, his family asked that the media to give space outside the hospital to family members who are also not granting interviews during this "critical time."

Fernandez is a Mexican icon, who has recorded more than 50 albums and winning several GRAMMY Awards.

