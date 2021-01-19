Expand / Collapse search

Lehigh County man arrested for role in Capitol Riot

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Lehigh County man charged in capitol riot

Craig Bingert, 29, was arrested on charges by the FBI on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is charging a Lehigh County man in the capitol riot.

Prosecutors say images, used as evidence in court, show 29-year-old Craig Bingert of Slantington pushing up against a police barricade.

In a video, Bingert is seen carrying an American flag.

The FBI says Bingert surrendered on the charges Monday at the FBI office in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter