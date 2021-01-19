Lehigh County man arrested for role in Capitol Riot
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is charging a Lehigh County man in the capitol riot.
Prosecutors say images, used as evidence in court, show 29-year-old Craig Bingert of Slantington pushing up against a police barricade.
In a video, Bingert is seen carrying an American flag.
The FBI says Bingert surrendered on the charges Monday at the FBI office in Philadelphia.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter