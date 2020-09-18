Lenape High School temporarily closed for in-person learning after 2 COVID-19 cases reported

Lenape High School in Burlington County is temporarily closed after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Letters went out to parents during the second week of hybrid classes informing them that after a second case was discovered Thursday afternoon, the Burlington County Health Department advised the district to close Lenape high school and investigate further. District leaders say contract tracing is underway. On Friday, students reported to class remotely.

Shawntel Lambing says the domino effect of such a contagious virus requires quick action...

“I think it’s really something to be concerned about. One kid tests positive and then another kid tests positive ongoing thing,” Lambing said.

While there are several high schools within the Lenape Regional School District, Lenape High School was the only one affected by Friday’s closure.

In a letter sent to families district-wide, the superintendent said, “The situation at Lenape is a reminder that we each need to do our part so schools can remain open for in-person instruction. It is a daily expectation that parents/guardians remain vigilant for signs of illness in their students

