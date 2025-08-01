New video shows 3 suspects in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting: police

The Brief Three people are dead, and nine others were injured after a shooting occurred in Grays Ferry earlier this month. Police need the public's help to identify suspects sought in connection with the incident. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Philadelphia police have released new video showing the suspects involved in a deadly mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry.

The backstory:

On Monday, July 7, at around 12:57 a.m., Philly officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Zahir Wylie, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Jason Reese, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Azir Harris, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

Nine additional victims sustained various gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and ankle.

A 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were each shot in the left arm.

Another 19-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 23-year-old female sustained wounds to her left elbow, left thigh, and right calf.

A 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also shot, though their specific injuries are currently unknown.

Another 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 19-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was initially taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains in critical condition.

What we know:

On Wednesday, investigators shared new video of a man who they say is a suspect in the deadly mass shooting.

The video compilation shows the suspect standing on a front porch while a group of people huddle on the ground for cover.

Police pointed out the suspect's distinctive shoes and called attention to his braids and facial hair.

Police also previously released Ring doorbell footage showing several suspects firing off guns in the deadly shooting.

What's New:

The latest video, released Friday, shows a clearer image of the three suspects sought.

The first suspect in the new video is carrying a distinct backpack as pictured above.

Police say the second suspect in the video, may go by the nickname ‘Doo.'

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.