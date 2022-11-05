'Let's finish this': Fans cheering on Phillies outside Citizens Bank Park for Game 6 in Houston

Philadelphia doesn't give up so easily! Dedicated fans still believe that the Fightin' Phil can bring home the World Series titles, and it all starts in just a few hours.

The Phillies are back in Houston to take on the Astros in a must-win Game 6 after giving up two games while home at Citizens Bank Park last week.

Despite the disappointing losses, Phillies fans refuse to give up hope on their beloved home team.

The Phandemic Krew, a group of fans who watched the game outside the stadium during the 2020 pandemic, are doing what they do best and hosting a watch party outside Citizens Bank Park.

"Let’s finish this run and celebrate a World Series championship together! See you there!!!"

First up the group is meeting at their "usual spot" at 10th and Phillies Drive at 8:03 p.m. for Game 6, and potentially the same time and place for Game 7.