LIST: The most common snake species found across Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Snakes are a common part of Pennsylvania’s wildlife, with a wide range of species found across different habitats.
What we know:
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, 21 snake species are native to the state, each adapted to specific environments ranging from forests to wetlands.
While many are rarely seen, several species are commonly encountered by residents.
Northern Ring-Necked Snake Diadophis punctatus edwardsii (Photo: PA.gov)
The full list: snake species found in Pennsylvania
Here are the 21 snake species found in Pennsylvania, according to state wildlife officials:
- Eastern wormsnake
- Kirtland’s snake
- Northern black racer
- Northern ring-necked snake
- Central ratsnake
- Eastern hognose snake
- Eastern milksnake
- Northern watersnake
- Rough greensnake
- Queensnake
- DeKay’s brownsnake
- Red-bellied snake
- Short-headed gartersnake
- Eastern ribbonsnake
- Eastern gartersnake
- Eastern smooth earthsnake
- Mountain earthsnake
- Smooth greensnake
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Venomous snakes in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has three venomous snake species, all of which are pit vipers:
- Timber rattlesnake (venomous)
- Eastern copperhead (venomous)
- Eastern massasauga (venomous)
Officials say these snakes are rarely encountered, and most snake sightings involve nonvenomous species.
Red-Bellied Snake Storeria occipitomaculata (Photo: PA.gov)
Should you be concerned?
Wildlife officials say snakes play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling pests and should be treated with caution and respect.
Most snakes will avoid people if given space.
Endangered and protected snakes in Pennsylvania
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, several snake species in the state are considered endangered, threatened, or of special concern due to habitat loss and declining populations.
Endangered or threatened
- Eastern massasauga (venomous) – listed as endangered in Pennsylvania
- Timber rattlesnake (venomous) – considered threatened in the state
Species of special concern
- Northern scarlet snake
- Rough greensnake
- Eastern hog-nosed snake
These species are protected under state law, and officials say they should not be harmed or collected from the wild.
What's next:
As temperatures warm, snake activity typically increases across Pennsylvania, especially in areas near water and wooded habitats.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.