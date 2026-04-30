LIST: The most common snake species found across Pennsylvania

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The Brief Pennsylvania is home to 21 snake species, according to state wildlife officials. Several species are commonly seen across the state, especially in yards, forests and near water. Only three species are venomous, while most are harmless to humans.



Snakes are a common part of Pennsylvania’s wildlife, with a wide range of species found across different habitats.

What we know:

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, 21 snake species are native to the state, each adapted to specific environments ranging from forests to wetlands.

While many are rarely seen, several species are commonly encountered by residents.

Northern Ring-Necked Snake Diadophis punctatus edwardsii (Photo: PA.gov)

The full list: snake species found in Pennsylvania

Here are the 21 snake species found in Pennsylvania, according to state wildlife officials:

Eastern wormsnake

Kirtland’s snake

Northern black racer

Northern ring-necked snake

Central ratsnake

Eastern hognose snake

Eastern milksnake

Northern watersnake

Rough greensnake

Queensnake

DeKay’s brownsnake

Red-bellied snake

Short-headed gartersnake

Eastern ribbonsnake

Eastern gartersnake

Eastern smooth earthsnake

Mountain earthsnake

Smooth greensnake

Venomous snakes in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has three venomous snake species, all of which are pit vipers:

Timber rattlesnake (venomous)

Eastern copperhead (venomous)

Eastern massasauga (venomous)

Officials say these snakes are rarely encountered, and most snake sightings involve nonvenomous species.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Red-Bellied Snake Storeria occipitomaculata (Photo: PA.gov)

Should you be concerned?

Wildlife officials say snakes play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling pests and should be treated with caution and respect.

Most snakes will avoid people if given space.

Endangered and protected snakes in Pennsylvania

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, several snake species in the state are considered endangered, threatened, or of special concern due to habitat loss and declining populations.

Endangered or threatened

Eastern massasauga (venomous) – listed as endangered in Pennsylvania

Timber rattlesnake (venomous) – considered threatened in the state

Species of special concern

Northern scarlet snake

Rough greensnake

Eastern hog-nosed snake

These species are protected under state law, and officials say they should not be harmed or collected from the wild.

What's next:

As temperatures warm, snake activity typically increases across Pennsylvania, especially in areas near water and wooded habitats.