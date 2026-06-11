Full list of Philadelphia bars cleared for 4 a.m. closing during FIFA World Cup

The Brief 23 Philadelphia bars and restaurants have been approved for the new America 250 Permit, allowing them to stay open until 4:00 a.m. during the FIFA World Cup. The extended hours are part of a temporary law for the World Cup and America 250 celebrations, running from Thursday, June 11 to Monday, July 20. Thirty-six more establishments have applications pending review.



23 bars and restaurants in Philadelphia have been approved to extend their hours until 4:00 a.m. this summer under the America 250 Permit, according to state lawmakers. The temporary permit is part of a new law tied to the FIFA World Cup and the city’s America 250 celebrations.

Philadelphia bars get green light for late-night hours

What we know:

The America 250 Permit allows approved businesses to serve alcohol until 4:00 a.m. between Thursday, June 11 and Monday, July 20, according to state lawmakers. The law amends Pennsylvania’s liquor code, which usually requires bars to stop serving at 2:00 a.m.

Back in March, the bill passed the State Senate last week and the State House by a 176-23 vote, then was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday, March 27. Businesses had to pay a $500 application fee and apply at least 30 days before the permit took effect.

The first match of the World Cup in Philadelphia is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

The following 23 establishments have been approved for the America 250 Permit:

Morgan's Pier— 221 N Columbus Blvd 1518 Sansom St— 1518 Sansom St Dolphin Tavern — 1539 S Broad St Concourse Dance Bar — 1635 Market St, Lower Level Lucy's— 1720 Chestnut St Liberty Point — 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd Warehouse on Watts (WOW) — 923 N Watts St Craft Hall — 901-25 N Delaware Ave The Barbary — 951-955 Frankford Ave Ballers Philadelphia — 1325 N Beach St Fabrika — 1108 Frankford Ave Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria— 1700 E Passyunk Ave Cellar Dog — 254-258 S 15th St Space #2 Conchetta — 1700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd Sin City Cabaret — 6130 W Passyunk Ave Celine Lounge — 1222-24 Walnut St Cheerleaders — 2740 S Front St South Bowl — 19 E Oregon Ave Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia — 900 Packer Ave Club Risque — 5921 Tacony St Frame Philly— 222 Market St Woody's — 200-202 S 13th St Yakitori Boy — 211 N 11th St

The extended hours are designed to let fans watch matches that may air in the early morning and to boost business for local bars and restaurants.

Pending applications for the America 250 Permit

A total of 23 establishments have been approved so far, with 36 more pending review. The America 250 Permit is valid only from Thursday, June 11 through Monday, July 20, and costs $500 per application.

The law applies only to businesses within Philadelphia city limits.

Why you should care:

The new law is expected to bring more business to Philadelphia’s nightlife scene and give fans more options to celebrate during the World Cup.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to be able to show sports for a soccer event for people all over the world," said Teddy Sourias, owner of Craft Concepts Group.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association supports the extended hours, with Ben Fileccia saying, "We know there is going to be half 1 million people here who are going to be enjoying Philadelphia who are going to be enjoying FIFA in the World Cup... we know that people are still going to be drinking anyway during the World Cup, we just want to make sure that they’re doing it safely and in licensed establishments."

Some business owners are choosing not to extend their hours. Christopher Mullins, co-owner of McGillin’s Old Ale House, said, "Absolutely not nothing good happens after midnight. We will stay open till 2 o’clock. Pigs get fat hogs get slaughtered if they haven’t had enough to drink by 2 o’clock I wouldn’t want to be here."

Fans are excited for the opportunity to celebrate in Philadelphia. "USA soccer all the way USA USA USA," said Michael D’Angelo of Moorestown, New Jersey. He added, "Obviously you want people to be safe use Uber use Lyft make sure people are doing it responsibly but to give more business to these wonderful bars in Philadelphia great sports city give fans the passionate fans the ability to stay out and enjoy. I think that’s a great thing."

Thirty-six more establishments have applications pending review, including popular spots on Chestnut Street, Passyunk Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.

The backstory:

Currently, bars in Pennsylvania are not allowed to sell alcohol after 2:00 a.m. The new law temporarily extends that deadline for the World Cup and America 250 celebrations. The state expects fans from across the country and around the world to visit Philadelphia for the World Cup and America’s 250th birthday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania will have three official World Cup fan zones in Reading, Pittsburgh and Scranton. These will complement the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill Park in Philadelphia.

"Since we’re showcasing Philadelphia to the world to soccer fans worldwide we need to put on a good show and we need to keep it open as late as we can show them what Philly is all about," said Jack Cane of Fairmount.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many more establishments will be approved before the World Cup begins or how the extended hours will impact public safety and transportation in the city.