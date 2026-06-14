Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 3 women injured in separate incidents

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The Brief Three women were injured in a shooting near 15th and Clearfield streets early Sunday. Police said a separate shooting on Brill Street left one man dead Saturday night. Three officers shot Saturday night remain hospitalized in stable condition.



Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings over the weekend, including one that left three women injured and another that left a man dead.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a shooting near 15th and Clearfield streets in the city’s 39th District at about 12:29 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a physical altercation broke out between two women. During the fight, police said a 27-year-old male suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire while the women were on the ground.

Three women, ages 30, 39 and 19, were injured in the gunfire.

Police said all three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicles. They are listed in stable condition.

Suspect information

After the shooting near 15th and Clearfield streets, police said the suspect fled the hospital area in a silver Ford Taurus.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Separate fatal shooting

Police are also investigating a separate and unrelated fatal shooting that happened late Saturday night in the 15th District.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Brill Street at about 11:23 p.m. Saturday for a shooting on the highway.

Police said an unidentified male victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel at 11:36 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and no motive has been established.

Officer shooting update

Philadelphia police said there are no new updates regarding the three officers who were shot Saturday night.

All three officers remain hospitalized in stable condition.

What's next:

The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident near 15th and Clearfield streets.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting on Brill Street.

Police said the information in both investigations is preliminary and subject to change.