Billy Schmidt: Hundreds gather in South Philly for vigil after Penn State student killed in robbery

The Brief Hundreds gathered in South Philadelphia to honor 22-year-old Billy Schmidt, who was robbed and killed last Saturday morning. Friends and family shared memories and paid tribute at a vigil held at the spot where he was shot. Police say two men stole Schmidt’s cell phone and then shot him as he walked home.



A South Philadelphia community gathered this week to remember Billy Schmidt, a 22-year-old Penn State University senior who was robbed and killed last Saturday morning, according to police.

Community gathers for candlelight vigil on Durfor Street

Police say Billy Schmidt was walking home around 1:30 a.m. after a night out with friends when two men stole his cell phone and then shot and killed him just steps from his home.

What they’re saying: "I just hope he's looking down and sees how much everyone loves him," said Bill Schmidt, Billy’s dad. "He always has a kind word, never said anything bad, that is why its so shocking what occurred. He didn't even chase them. He asked for his phone back. That's what hurt the most," said Schmidt.

Hundreds attended the vigil, lighting candles and placing roses at a memorial on the corner of Durfor and 20th. Posters with photos of Schmidt and his loved ones were displayed as friends and family gathered to share stories and support each other.

Friends and family reflect on Billy Schmidt’s impact

Several of Schmidt’s childhood friends spoke at the vigil, remembering him as the glue of their group and someone who touched many lives.

"You don't know how much you love them until they're actually gone. We are gonna love you forever and never let anyone forget about you," said Chris, a friend.

"It's been terrible. How are you supposed to react to your best friend being taken from you...It doesn't feel real," said Gino Russo, a friend since kindergarten. "Honestly it's insane how many people he was able to touch. How many people loved the kid," said Russo.

"You just can't even believe it. Just feel like he's gonna call you, or text you, walk in the room," said Bobby Del Ciampo, a friend since 5th grade. "He was a force in all of our lives, in a way, the glue of our friend group," said Del Ciampo.

Anthony Giordano of StandUp South Philly organized the vigil, saying, "You see his father and sister and aunt and grandmothers. They're never gonna have a chance to see him again. He's never coming home."

The vigil ended with everyone raising their candles in the air in tribute to Schmidt.

Schmidt was supposed to graduate from Penn State in December.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 16 at Saint Monica Church in Philadelphia.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

Videos police shared Wednesday showed the two suspects. They were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting, and last seen near 22nd and Porter streets.

One of the suspects, according to police, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with braided hair. He was wearing a gray "KONFUSED" brand hoodie, with skulls and crossbones, each with a bejeweled halo above them. He was also wearing a black mask.

The second suspect, who police believe was the one who shot Schmidt, is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing all black with a camouflage face mask.

After the shooting, the suspects got rid of their masks and hoodies, and were seen in white T-shirts.

More surveillance clips can be found on the Philadelphia Police Department's YouTube channel.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing or these suspects to contact homicide detectives.

The City of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.