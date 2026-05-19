How to fill out a 2026 World Cup bracket as FIFA launches its online predictor

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The Brief FIFA has launched a bracket predictor for fans to make picks for the 2026 World Cup. The expanded tournament includes 48 teams, 12 groups and a new Round of 32. Picking a bracket means predicting group results, knockout winners and an eventual champion.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring a new format, a bigger field and a longer road to the final, meaning fans filling out brackets will have more picks to make than ever before.

What we know:

FIFA has launched its World Cup Bracket Challenge through FIFA Play Zone, allowing fans to predict how the 2026 tournament will play out.

The bracket predictor asks fans to make picks through the group stage and knockout rounds, eventually selecting a World Cup champion.

The 2026 tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, expanding from the 32-team format used in recent World Cups. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four.

Each team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams in each group advance automatically, along with the eight best third-place teams.

That creates a 32-team knockout round before the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match and final.

How to fill out a World Cup bracket

To fill out a bracket, fans can visit FIFA’s bracket predictor page and sign in or create a FIFA account.

From there, users can start making picks based on how they think the group stage will unfold. That includes choosing which teams will advance from each group and where they will finish.

After the group stage is complete, the bracket moves into the knockout rounds. Fans then pick winners for each matchup until they reach the final and select a champion.

Because the 2026 format includes third-place teams, fans should pay attention beyond just the group winners and runners-up. A team that finishes third could still move on if it is among the eight best third-place teams.

By the numbers:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will include 48 teams, up from 32.

The tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams.

A total of 32 teams will reach the knockout stage.

The expanded tournament will include 104 matches.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19.

Why you should care:

The new format changes how fans should think about their brackets.

In past World Cups, picking the top two teams in each group was enough to build out the knockout stage. In 2026, the third-place standings will also matter.

That could make the bracket less predictable, especially if a team starts slowly but still does enough to advance. It also means goal differential and group-stage results could play a major role in shaping the knockout matchups.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 and will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans can use FIFA’s bracket predictor before the tournament begins to make their picks and compare them with friends, family or other fans.