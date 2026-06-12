Philadelphia opens over 60 pools and spraygrounds for summer 2026: Full list

The Brief More than 60 public pools will open across Philadelphia this summer, starting Friday, June 12. Seven pools will stay closed for $70 million in upgrades, while 115 spraygrounds are already open. The city is hiring nearly 400 lifeguards and offering free swim lessons for kids and additional instruction for adults.



Philadelphia kicked off its 2026 summer pool season Friday, June 12, with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson, and Parkside community members celebrating the first plunge at John B. Kelly Pool, according to a press release. The city plans to open more than 60 outdoor pools on a rolling schedule through Monday, July 6, while 115 spraygrounds are already providing relief from the heat.

Pools opening across Philadelphia neighborhoods

What we know:

The city opened two public pools Friday, June 12—John B. Kelly and Hunting Park pools—with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The full opening schedule:

Friday, June 12

Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Avenue, 19140

Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Drive, 19131

Saturday, June 13

Max Myers Pool – 1601 Hellerman Street, 19149

Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Avenue, 19147

Sunday, June 14

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond Street, 19121

Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond Street, 19137

Monday, June 15

Marian Anderson Pool - 740 S. 17th Street, 19146

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett Street, 19115

Tuesday, June 16

Tiffany Fletcher Pool – 743-81 N 48th Street, 19139

Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario Street, 19140

View the full list of pools opening here.

Mayor Parker said, "Every child deserves a safe place to learn, play, and cool off during the summer months, regardless of their ZIP code." She added, "Opening our neighborhood pools is about more than recreation. It's about quality of life, public safety, and ensuring families in every community have access to welcoming public spaces."

The city is hiring nearly 400 lifeguards and pool staff to support safe operations. All pools will offer swim lessons for more than 6,000 summer campers, with free lessons for children and additional instruction for adults at select sites.

Seven pools closed for major upgrades

By the numbers:

Seven neighborhood pools will remain closed this summer for $70 million in capital improvements.

These include Lonnie Cohen, Cecil B. Moore, Vogt, Feltonville, McVeigh, Lawncrest, and Cherashore recreation centers.

Lawncrest will get a new $6-million pool and pool house, while Lonnie Cohen will receive a $4-million replacement pool.

The city is also prepared for heat health emergencies, offering a Heatline at (215) 765-9040, extended hours at cooling centers, mobile health teams, and a pause on residential utility shutoffs.

To stay cool, residents are encouraged to visit a pool, sprayground, or cooling center during heat emergencies.

Safety reminders for families

Parents and caregivers are urged to supervise children on pool decks and follow posted rules.

Children under 8 must stay within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian in the water.

Commissioner Slawson said, "Our pools and spraygrounds are essential community assets during the hottest months. Beyond keeping facilities open and well-run, these roles create meaningful youth employment opportunities—giving young Philadelphians the chance to build skills, earn income, and contribute to their neighborhoods while helping deliver a strong summer season."

The city will open pools in phases as more lifeguards complete training. For pool hours and swim lesson details, residents can visit the Parks & Recn Finder.

What we don't know:

The press release does not specify when the seven closed pools will reopen after renovations.