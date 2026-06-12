Philadelphia opens over 60 pools and spraygrounds for summer 2026: Full list
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia kicked off its 2026 summer pool season Friday, June 12, with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson, and Parkside community members celebrating the first plunge at John B. Kelly Pool, according to a press release. The city plans to open more than 60 outdoor pools on a rolling schedule through Monday, July 6, while 115 spraygrounds are already providing relief from the heat.
Pools opening across Philadelphia neighborhoods
What we know:
The city opened two public pools Friday, June 12—John B. Kelly and Hunting Park pools—with more to follow in the coming weeks.
The full opening schedule:
Friday, June 12
- Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Avenue, 19140
- Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Drive, 19131
Saturday, June 13
- Max Myers Pool – 1601 Hellerman Street, 19149
- Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Avenue, 19147
Sunday, June 14
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond Street, 19121
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond Street, 19137
Monday, June 15
- Marian Anderson Pool - 740 S. 17th Street, 19146
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett Street, 19115
Tuesday, June 16
- Tiffany Fletcher Pool – 743-81 N 48th Street, 19139
- Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario Street, 19140
View the full list of pools opening here.
Mayor Parker said, "Every child deserves a safe place to learn, play, and cool off during the summer months, regardless of their ZIP code." She added, "Opening our neighborhood pools is about more than recreation. It's about quality of life, public safety, and ensuring families in every community have access to welcoming public spaces."
The city is hiring nearly 400 lifeguards and pool staff to support safe operations. All pools will offer swim lessons for more than 6,000 summer campers, with free lessons for children and additional instruction for adults at select sites.
Seven pools closed for major upgrades
By the numbers:
Seven neighborhood pools will remain closed this summer for $70 million in capital improvements.
These include Lonnie Cohen, Cecil B. Moore, Vogt, Feltonville, McVeigh, Lawncrest, and Cherashore recreation centers.
Lawncrest will get a new $6-million pool and pool house, while Lonnie Cohen will receive a $4-million replacement pool.
The city is also prepared for heat health emergencies, offering a Heatline at (215) 765-9040, extended hours at cooling centers, mobile health teams, and a pause on residential utility shutoffs.
To stay cool, residents are encouraged to visit a pool, sprayground, or cooling center during heat emergencies.
Safety reminders for families
Parents and caregivers are urged to supervise children on pool decks and follow posted rules.
Children under 8 must stay within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian in the water.
Commissioner Slawson said, "Our pools and spraygrounds are essential community assets during the hottest months. Beyond keeping facilities open and well-run, these roles create meaningful youth employment opportunities—giving young Philadelphians the chance to build skills, earn income, and contribute to their neighborhoods while helping deliver a strong summer season."
The city will open pools in phases as more lifeguards complete training. For pool hours and swim lesson details, residents can visit the Parks & Recn Finder.
What we don't know:
The press release does not specify when the seven closed pools will reopen after renovations.
The Source: Information from the City of Philadelphia press release.