Philadelphia FIFA Fan Fest draws thousands to Lemon Hill for World Cup kickoff

The Brief Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Fest kicked off with thousands attending Lemon Hill for the World Cup’s opening day. Fans braved nearly 100-degree heat to watch Mexico face South Africa, enjoy live music and take part in soccer-themed activities. More than 15,000 people requested tickets for the free event, but it is unclear how many entered, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026.



The first day of the FIFA Fan Fest in Philadelphia drew thousands of soccer fans to Lemon Hill for a free celebration marking the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026. Despite intense heat, the city’s kickoff party featured live music, food trucks and a festive crowd representing nations from around the globe.

Opening day brings global fans and local pride

What we know:

The festival opened with fans wearing their national colors, gathering for a 39-day soccer celebration. Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "The world is uniting here in our great City and this is a moment I’ll never forget."

The first match featured Mexico against South Africa, drawing a passionate crowd.

One fan said, "We’re hoping to do well in the World Cup. The Mexican’s are really prideful we love our country we support soccer so much so it’s a really good time to be out here."

The event included a main stage with a giant viewing screen, smaller screens throughout the venue, soccer skills booths, misting tents, food trucks and a large merchandise tent.

A young fan said, "It’s very exciting especially since it’s my first time fully experiencing it."

The opening concert featured Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, who performed his hit single "Despacito." Fonsi said, "I know there is some great cheesesteaks to be had. I already had the tour been here a few times I try a different one every time and every time I ask a local and every time they give me a different place to go."

The festival atmosphere was described by one attendee as, "to have on your doorstep here is amazing. Some incredible players. Phenomenal countries."

More than 15,000 people requested tickets for the free event on the first day, but Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said it was unclear how many made it through the gates.

The Fan Fest is scheduled to be open every day until the end of the World Cup. The grounds open an hour before the first match of the day, and registration is required for entry, but tickets are free.

Fans from around the world joined the celebration, with one attendee saying, "it’s something that runs through our blood. Not just Colombia, any Latin American country. We live for this. This is basically our Super Bowl."

Big picture view:

The FIFA Fan Fest is part of Philadelphia’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event brings together fans from different backgrounds, offering a space to celebrate soccer and enjoy international culture.

The festival’s combination of live music, food, and interactive activities is designed to appeal to both die-hard soccer fans and newcomers to the sport.

The festival is expected to continue drawing large crowds throughout the World Cup, with daily activities and matches shown on big screens.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed how many people actually attended the first day of the Fan Fest, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026. But several days registration is at capacity, according to the website.