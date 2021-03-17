Local county leaders continue to voice frustration with Pa.'s vaccine distribution plans

Hope is renewed in the Philadelphia suburbs for those desperate to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as Montgomery County announces a third vaccine site will open Friday.

There remains a huge disconnect between supply and demand, though.

"You have to be computer savvy," said Wayne resident Judy Mileto.

In order to get a COVID-19 shot, Mileto had to drive to Lancaster and for her husband, she had to drive to Kutztown.

"It was very frustrating. We were on the computer after midnight and then getting on very early in the morning, signing up for multiple locations," Mileto explained.

Judy’s story is far from uncommon and why Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery County leaders have, for weeks, pressed the commonwealth Department of Health about vaccine undersupply and transparency.

This week, acting Health Secretary Alison Beam responded with a letter saying, in part, they want to use. The anticipated increase in vaccine supply in regional clinics across the commonwealth, including one for southeastern Pa.

One – for all four counties.

"The people that are going to get into their car and drive one, two hours to this site are people that are already vaccinated," stated Delaware County Council member Kevin Madden.

"We worry that this will only further deepen the inequities that we are already seeing in the distribution of this vaccine," Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Doctor Valerie Arkoosh said.

In a call with Beam Wednesday, county leaders say they expressed that and suggested the counties get the increased doses instead. They all have the clinics ready to go to vaccinate in mass numbers, but just need more shots.

"What exactly was the state’s response?" asked FOX 29’s Kelly Rule.

"The state’s response is that this is the plan. That we are putting regional sites in place and tell us where you’d like your regional site to be. I hope they hear us and they have some flexibility in their plans," Maddon added.

