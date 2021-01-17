COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania: What you need to know

Pennsylvania began the arduous effort to vaccinate the sixth largest population in the country shortly after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given federal approval in early December.

The state's vaccination effort began with healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents. Health officials predict eligibility will soon grow to include people 65 and older, people 16 to 64-years-old with chronic illness, and many frontline workers.

While the general public is still months away from being eligible for the vaccine, health officials anticipate more than 540 healthcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals will join the effort to help administer the vaccine.

To help residents keep track of the state's progress, Pennsylvania has created a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. The helpful tool shows users how many doses have been administered by county and important demographic statistics.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET VACCINATED?

Pennsylvania's vaccine rollout will be guided by a four-tiered system that starts with frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents, and gradually grows to include other populations as more doses become available.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the first phase of the vaccination effort includes 3 sub-phases. Currently, Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A, which includes long-term care residents and staff, and healthcare workers.

The second phase, Phase 1B, will incorporate people 75-years and older and most frontline workers like first responders, teachers, and grocery store employees. People living in congregate settings and the workers who serve them will also be eligible for the vaccine.

Phase 1C, which health officials think can be reached by the summertime, extends doses to people between 65 to 74-years-old and people 16-64 who have a chronic health condition. Most essential workers, including those in food service, will also be Phase 1C.

The state will not move to Phase 2 until enough doses are procured to vaccinate the general public. In Phase 2, people 16 and older are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania boasting a population of over 1.5 million people, has operated somewhat independently from the state for most of the pandemic. The city is receiving its own allotment of COVID-19 doses from the federal government and will handle the vaccine distribution.

According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, the city is currently receiving about 20,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine per week. The federal allotment is expected to increase as production ramps up, according to officials.

The city is using a similar tiered distribution system that prioritizes healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Philadelphia's Phase 1B, which officials anticipate will begin soon, focuses on first responders, teachers, and people over 75-years-old.

The rollout will expand to include more essential workers under Phase 1C and high-risk populations between 64 and 74. The city will only move to Phase 2 when doses are plentiful enough to vaccinate the general public.

Health officials say there is no timetable for increasing eligibility due to the fluid nature of vaccine rollout. In the meantime, Philadelphians are being asked to continue mitigation strategies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. The city hopes to vaccinate at least 70% of its population, which officials predict will provide herd immunity.

Similar to the state, Philadelphia has created its own coronavirus vaccine dashboard to keep residents up to date on the city's progress.

WHERE CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Health officials in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia highly encourage residents to get the vaccine when they are eligible. Residents should be familiar with their nearest vaccine location for future planning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has created a map that plots all hospitals, healthcare providers, and pharmacies that have received or will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 500 locations are expected to join the vast inoculation effort.

Philadelphia is currently using the Pennsylvania Convention Center as a vaccination mega-site, but it is only open by invitation to healthcare workers and people included in Phase 1A. It is anticipated that the site will eventually be used for Philadelphians in subsequent phases.

According to the state's website, residents should make an appointment to receive their first dose to avoid overwhelming facilities and staff. Officials say it is imperative to the efficacy of the vaccine that residents return in for their second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a 21 day period between doses and the Moderna vaccine requires 28 days. Healthcare providers will give patients a date to return for their booster shot.

WHAT WILL IT COST TO GET THE VACCINE?

The push to innoculate as many Americans as possible with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is being paid for by the federal government, meaning it comes free of charge to residents.

Based on the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement, all providers must vaccinate individuals regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage or what type of coverage they have, and are prohibited from balance billing or otherwise charging vaccine recipients.

