Local family hoping for safe return of parakeet who's been missing for over a month

It’s been over a month since a family in Ardmore lost their beloved parakeet named Ringo.

"We were so sad when Ringo left," Sreeja Syam said. "My younger daughter was going to school, so she opened the door. My husband also was with her. He and my daughter were able to close the door, but Ringo was at the top of the door, and then he didn’t want to crush Ringo,"

Ringo went missing on May 25. Sadly, the family’s other male bird Bobby died just a couple days later, which left the female parakeet Blueberry all alone.

"We were very close to Bobby and Blueberry, and then when Ringo came we added him to our family. So, we really miss him," said Sreeja.

Sreeja said she used to hand feed all three birds apples and spinach every day. Sreeja’s older daughter Shiva said she misses Ringo’s beautiful voice.

"He sits next to a window, and he just talks. I search for that sound a lot because it makes me happy, and he was slowly getting accustomed to us. He never sat on our hands, but I sat for hours next to him, and he started eating out of my hands," said Shiva.

After Ringo’s disappearance, Sreeja joined as many lost and found groups as she could find and shared pictures of him with a distinct ring on his right foot.

The family all but lost hope after weeks of false sightings, until last week when a woman in Havertown said she saw Ringo at Paddock Park.

"She saw this bird with a ring, because I posted this bird has a ring on the leg. When she walked, she said this bird was with the robins," said Sreeja. "I was like ‘oh, still Ringo is still alive!’ we were so happy, at least he’s alive."

Sreeja and Shiva went to Paddock Park with food and water in an empty cage, Blueberry in a separate cage and played Ringo’s chirping while searching.

"We searched for like two hours. We played music with the food and his voice, but he didn’t show up," said Sreeja.

Sreeja said they hope Ringo is alive and with someone, but deep down the family wants Ringo back home.