Local leaders react to death of Pope Francis: 'A great loss for the world'

The Brief Local leaders are paying tribute after Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday. Philadelphia's Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez spoke with FOX 29 after the news broke.



Tributes are pouring in after the Vatican announced that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

What they're saying:

Local political and religious leaders are honoring the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City as they share their own memories with the first Latin American pontiff.

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez

Philadelphia's Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez called the pope's passing a "great loss for the world" while speaking with FOX 29 on Monday.

"He wanted to be here for Easter and he was, how beautiful. Then the lord said, ‘Pope Francis, good work,’ and called him home, but we, the world and the church, we mourn," Pérez said.

The archbishop also released a full statement on the archdiocese's website:

"Along with the people of the Church of Philadelphia and the entire Universal Church, I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis today.

In the midst of great sorrow, we also reflect on the gifts of the Holy Father’s life and ministry with deep gratitude. He tirelessly served the Church for 56 years with great fidelity and zeal. As a Jesuit priest, university professor, local provincial superior, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, a member of the College of Cardinals, and Supreme Pontiff he exhibited selfless dedication on behalf of the souls entrusted to his care.

A man of prayer and intellect with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother, Pope Francis entrusted the faithful to the mercy of Almighty God. He encouraged everyone to be an instrument of Christ’s compassionate love by extending a kind and merciful hand to the marginalized and those most in need.

He challenged the Catholic Church throughout the world to respond to increasingly troubled times through genuine Christian encounter with the spirit of Missionary Discipleship. As a proponent of the synodal process, Pope Francis urged all Catholics to walk with one another on their faith journey with minds and hearts open to the movement of the Holy Spirit. His rich pastoral legacy is a blessing that leaves an indelible and profoundly positive mark on the life of the Church around the world.

Pope Francis will always hold a special place in the heart of the Philadelphia region. His visit to our city almost a decade ago for the World Meeting of Families—Philadelphia 2015 brought us immeasurable joy. That moment in time remains a precious gift that will not be forgotten.

From his many apostolic visits around the globe to be among his flock, to his inspiring teachings, to his consistent call for peace and social justice, Pope Francis invited all people to encounter the person of Jesus Christ fully and to serve their brothers and sisters with love and humility as instruments of grace. The life and Petrine Ministry of Pope Francis was a true blessing to the world. May his example bring us to embrace God’s plan for each of us to serve Christ’s Church on earth as Missionary Disciples.

I ask the people of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to join me in offering prayers for the happy repose of Pope Francis’ soul. May God grant him the gift of eternal life and bring comfort to a Church in mourning."

Gov. Josh Shapiro

"Lori and I join the Catholic community in Pennsylvania and around the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis."

"I was honored to meet the Pope during his 2015 visit to Pennsylvania. A few years later when he powerfully spoke out in the wake of the Grand Jury report on child abuse in our Commonwealth, he was the first of his position to finally acknowledge the suffering of survivors who have too long been ignored. He leaves a legacy of being a fighter for the defenseless — a teaching we should all learn from."

"May his memory be a blessing."

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael A. Nutter

"May God Bless the soul of #PopeFrancis, the kindest person I've ever met. His ministry to the poor, the forgotten, and the voiceless represent a model of humanity. His visit to Phila was an incredible experience for all of us. Well done, good and faithful servant, well done."

Trenton Bishop David M. O’Connell

"From the moment he stepped out on to the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome the evening of March 13, 2013, the world witnessed something different, something unique about this man chosen by the College of Cardinals earlier that day to be the 266th Successor to St. Peter. Perhaps it was his humble, more informal way of greeting the crowds gathered there and watching throughout the world, blessing them but first pausing to ask for their prayer and blessing.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the beloved cardinal archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was now Pope Francis.

Different from his predecessors. The first Jesuit pope. The first pope to take the name "Francis." The first pope from the Americas and the first non-European pope in 13 centuries.

There is an old proverb that circulates among Italians, especially before a conclave convened to elect a new pope: "Seguite sempre un papa grasso con sottile" (basically translated, "fat pope, skinny pope). It simply means that papal personalities, papal styles and papal pastoral priorities differ with each successive pope. Often enough, it proves true!

The world welcomed Pope Francis with evident joy, watched him with great expectation, waiting with hope that he would courageously and boldly lead the Catholic Church forward in the third millennium. Yes, from those first moments, he was clearly a different kind of pope, taking as his papal motto "lowly but chosen (miserando atque eligendo)." And his papacy would also be different, reflecting a pope who loved tradition but would not be burdened to or held captive by it.

As archbishop of Argentina’s vibrant capital city Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio lived simply and walked among its people eagerly and often, with evident pastoral care and compassion and genuine priestly affection for them, traits he would bring to his pontificate. He was and would be a beloved shepherd.

From those early years as Jesuit priest and religious superior, bishop, archbishop and cardinal to the years of his historic papacy, Pope Francis’ journey was marked by an unwavering commitment to the marginalized and the oppressed. His profound empathy and dedication to social justice resonated deeply with millions, inspiring acts of kindness and courage across the globe.

Pope Francis embodied the true essence of servant leadership. His papacy was characterized by a relentless pursuit of peace, dialogue and unity. He tirelessly advocated for the poor, for migrants and refugees, for the disenfranchised, reminding us all of our shared humanity reminding us all of our shared humanity and the Christian moral imperative to lift one another up.

His teachings on environmental stewardship, encapsulated in his second encyclical Laudato Si’ (May 24, 2015), urged Catholics and all people of the world to "care for our common home" and to protect the earth for future generations.

Pope Francis was not without his critics, even some high-profile members of the hierarchy. He was often labeled in various Catholic Church circles as "progressive." His unconventional style, especially when making unscripted or "off the cuff" remarks to members to the media, led some people to call him "confusing." Similarly, his custom of greeting and welcoming people of all beliefs, including those who openly disagreed with Catholic Church teachings, raised similar wonderment at times.

And yet, Pope Francis was never afraid to speak the truth of the Gospel, Church doctrine and tradition with firmness, conviction and adherence to their principles. That needs to be acknowledged.

His consistent and frequent calls for compassion extended to all living beings and encouraged a world where love and respect transcend borders and ideologies.

Pope Francis’ legacy is one of boundless grace, simplicity, humility and hope. He demonstrated a gentle spirit, offering solace and guidance to those in need. His words and actions were a testament to the power of faith and the enduring strength of the human spirit. One of his most profound lessons was the importance of "encountering" others with an open heart, a word and concept he used frequently in his homilies, talks and messages.

Without compromising the perennial truth of the Gospel and Catholic Church teaching, he urged us to step beyond our comfort zones, to reach out to those who are suffering, and to be instruments of God’s love and peace in a world that often feels fractured and divided. His example challenges us to live our faith authentically and consistently, to be voices for the voiceless, and to stand in solidarity with those who are most in need.

I had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis several times over the years. I was a houseguest on three occasions at Santa Marta where he lived, attended papal audiences — most recently twice in January 2024 — and visited with him along with other bishops for meetings in the Apostolic Palace. I concelebrated Holy Mass with him twice in the Santa Marta Chapel during one of those visits— just the two of us — along with members of his household staff who were present.

I will never forget my first encounter with him. Waiting for the elevator in Santa Marta, I was shocked when the doors opened and he was inside, alone! He greeted me warmly and went on his way. Amazing!

At the last ad limina visit of our region’s bishops (New Jersey and Pennsylvania) to the Vatican in 2019 — unlike previous occasions— we were invited to speak with him directly and informally for two hours. We were able to ask him questions about anything and relay our concerns about the Church and our dioceses. Again, I can only say amazing!

Last January, I had arranged special seating for a group of our Diocese’s priests on pilgrimage at a papal audience, Afterwards, we were escorted to the steps of the stage and Pope Francis approached us in his wheelchair. He was so animated and cheerful, raising his hands in greeting saying "Trenton! Trenton! Trenton!" He shook our hands and posed for pictures. May I say, it again, amazing! What a great memory!

As we bid farewell to this remarkable shepherd, who suffered with health issues throughout his life and up to his last days, let us express our gratitude to Almighty God for the Holy Spirit’s inspiration at that papal conclave on that March day in 2013. His subsequent travels all over the world, his tireless energy, his countless meetings with the powerful and the simple among us without distinction along with every kind of group and organization, his outreach to the poor and those suffering with every imaginable (and some unimaginable) affliction, his prolific writings and teachings, his deeply insightful homilies and addresses, his willingness to listen — the heart of his advocacy for a synodal Church — his Jubilee message of hope to all, his example of personal sufferings, his whole life as 266th Successor to St. Peter since assuming his Chair all carried forward his message of evangelization, encounter, love, mercy and openness, and reveal the measure of this man, this priest, this pope.

Let us honor his memory by striving to create a Church, a world where compassion, mercy and justice prevail, where the dignity of every person is upheld, and where the light of hope shines brightly for all.

As we commend his soul to God, may we find solace in the promise of the Resurrection of the Lord which we celebrated yesterday. Despite his illness and suffering, Pope Francis continued to make his presence known, seen and felt. We believe that Pope Francis, having faithfully served our Lord, now rests in the loving embrace of the Father. Let us carry forward his legacy of love, mercy, and service. May we honor his memory by living out the Gospel with renewed fervor, always seeking to be instruments of God’s peace and reconciliation in our world.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."