Video captures Pope Francis' last public appearance at the Vatican on Easter Sunday

The Brief Pope Francis made his last public appearance just a day before his death on Monday. Videos show the pope giving a blessing and greeting crowds from the popemobile. The pope's death was announced early Monday morning.



A special moment at the Vatican on Easter Sunday has become a historic one for those who witnessed some of Pope Francis' final moments before his death the next day.

What we know:

Pope Francis appeared on the balcony to give a blessing during Easter mass before greeting visitors in his Popemobile.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows the pope driving through the crowds, waving as people cheered.

This was the pope's last public appearance before the Vatican announced his death on Monday.

The backstory:

Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday, stating, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Dig deeper:

As the world mourns the devastating loss of the 88-year-old pontiff, FOX 29 is reflecting on Pope Francis’ historic and unforgettable visit to Philadelphia back in 2015.

Two years after being elected, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church made his first and only trip to the United States for the "World Meeting of Families."

Pope Francis spent the final two days of his 10-day North American trip in Philadelphia.

His visit was filled with special moments, which began the moment he landed at Philadelphia International Airport, and blessed a 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

