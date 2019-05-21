Local man skydives to raise money for National MS Society

article

A Burlington County man jumped out of a plane to raise money for the National MS Society.

49-year old Fred Schwartz was diagnosed with MS at 24 years old, leaving him in a wheelchair for the last 17 years.

Since he can't walk with the thousands of people who hit the streets every year for MS walks, he decided to take to the skies to do his part in the battle against the disease that's turned his life upside down.

Skydive Cross Keys at the airport in Williamstown jumped on board to help make it all possible last Wednesday. The plane climbed to 13,500 feet before Fred took the plunge. It was Fred's third jump over the years to raise money and awareness for MS but this one was the best so far.

"The view is great—just calm almost peaceful," Fred said.

It also was extra special because almost a dozen other experienced skydivers joined the cause all wearing MS T-shirts.

If you wish to help the cause, please visit the following links:

http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/ICanFly

https://www.gofundme.com/3ug5cp-please-help-me-stand