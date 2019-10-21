Local matchmaker dishes on the dos and don’ts of online dating

Dating in the digital world means options at your fingertips. It's convenient and easy but a lot of us get it wrong.

"A lot of people think they know how to present themselves online but they really don’t," Kristi Price, of KP Matchmaking, said.

Price is a professional matchmaker and dating coach based in Conshohocken. She’s dishing the online dating dos and don't.

Photo presentation can naturally make or break a first impression. Price says your pictures should highlight your personality and while it's a good idea to include a full-body shot — shirtless selfies are the wrong approach for finding "Miss Right."

"It’s portraying that you just want to hook up and you’re not serious about netting somebody. I think it’s a bit narcissistic, too," Price explained.

Equally as important as your pictures is the text within your profile.

Pro-tip: be more specific. Transparency is the key to online dating success.

Price also says don’t get hung up on rejection. A lot of times it has nothing to do with you maybe the profile is fake or the person is already in a relationship.

"The main thing when you’re online dating is to try not to take it personally and be patient, and have fun with it," Price.