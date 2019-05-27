Local Memorial Day observances honor the fallen

article

This Memorial Day, communities across the region are paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

Ceremonies and parades are being held throughout the day.

The Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Penn's Landing at 12:30 p.m.

From 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., the Museum of the American Revolution will be showcasing the lives of Revolutionary War soldiers and sailors. The museum is also offering free admission for veterans, active and retired military.

The Battleship New Jersey will begin its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on the forecastle of the ship, casting a wreath upon the Delaware River to honor the fallen.

Media, Pennsylvania will host its annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will be led by the Color Guards of the VFW, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Doylestown, Pennsylvania, will kick off its 151st Annual Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. Theirs is the oldest Memorial Day Parade in the United States.