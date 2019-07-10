Local programs feed kids healthy meals during summer months

The summer months are an uncertain time for many kids who won't get lunch while school isn't in session. There are a number of programs across our area aimed at getting those kids healthy meals.

FOX 29's Joyce Evans reports.

A rolling cafeteria made one of three daily stops around South Jersey Wednesday afternoon. The bus is part of the free summer meals program.

Fred Wasiak, head of Food Bank of South Jersey, says they're serving a record number of meals this summer.

"We're anticipating to serve 400,000 meals this summer. It's doesn't reach everyone," he said.

He says only 29 percent of South Jersey kids who qualify for the lunch program in school are being served in the summer.

There's a similar situation in Philadelphia. Drexel University's Center for Hunger-Free Communities is trying something new to feed more kids this summer. They leased a recently closed air-conditioned restaurant in West Philadelphia called EAT Café, which is open for summer lunch.

"We would like to be able to serve more kids as many kids as we can fit in here," Natalie Shaak, operations manager, said.