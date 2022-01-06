Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Local restaurant linked to hepatitis A outbreak, Pennsylvania health officials say

Published 
Updated 1:11PM
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - State and local officials in Montgomery County are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area believed to be connected to a local restaurant. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Montgomery County Office of Public Health are handling the investigation into the outbreak that they say includes eight lab-confirmed hepatitis A infections. 

Those infections are among eight Pennsylvania residents and are believed to be associated with an Italian restaurant in Montgomery County. Health officials have not named the restaurant at this time. 

Officials say they were able to obtain information from seven of the cases, and six of them have been hospitalized. One death is under investigation.

In an advisory, the Pennsylvania Department of Health defined hepatitis A as a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV).

Symptoms can range in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months.

Health officials say Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. It can also spread through close personal contact with an infected person, such as sexual contact, or caring for someone who is ill. 

For more information on hepatitis A from the CDC, click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter