Local restaurant linked to hepatitis A outbreak, Pennsylvania health officials say

State and local officials in Montgomery County are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area believed to be connected to a local restaurant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Montgomery County Office of Public Health are handling the investigation into the outbreak that they say includes eight lab-confirmed hepatitis A infections.

Those infections are among eight Pennsylvania residents and are believed to be associated with an Italian restaurant in Montgomery County. Health officials have not named the restaurant at this time.

Officials say they were able to obtain information from seven of the cases, and six of them have been hospitalized. One death is under investigation.

In an advisory, the Pennsylvania Department of Health defined hepatitis A as a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV).

Symptoms can range in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months.

Health officials say Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. It can also spread through close personal contact with an infected person, such as sexual contact, or caring for someone who is ill.

